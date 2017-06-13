Pair in Arkansas Staged Crash Scams Get Jail Terms for Insurance Fraud

An Arkansas duo behind two fake crashes and false insurance claims have each received three-year prison sentences, the Arkansas Insurance Department announced.

Jeremy Fisher, 36, and Teneshia White, 34, both of Pine Bluff, were sentenced for their roles in staged accidents occurring in 2014. Appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud and White entered a plea of no contest to two counts of insurance fraud.

Fisher’s and White’s pleas stem from a Nov. 13, 2014, accident along Highway 365 and Dollarway Road in White Hall involving a rented moving truck from a U-Haul store in Pine Bluff.

Fisher provided the funds for the rental to a third person who drove the truck involved in the staged accident with a car with Fisher and White. This person told investigators that the accident was staged at Fisher’s behest.

A fraudulent insurance claim was filed with Repwest Insurance through the “Safe Move” product sold by U-Haul.

White’s second plea is from another staged accident on July 3, 2014 in Pine Bluff where she and Fisher were in opposing vehicles. Investigators learned that White contacted another person to drive the vehicle she was in and planned where and how the accident would occur. That person visited with White prior to the incident and told investigators that Fisher was in White’s backyard taking a hammer to simulate damage that would take place in the staged event. A fraudulent insurance claim was filed with State Farm Insurance.

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr said Act 695 of 2017 extends the statute of limitations for insurance fraud (Class D felony) involving a motor vehicle purposely used to cause and accident to five years from the previous three years.

“Thanks to a recent change in the law, AID will be able to investigate and help prosecute more of these types of cases,” Kerr said.

Source: Arkansas Insurance Department

