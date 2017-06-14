3 Named to Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has reappointed one and appointed two others to the three to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. The council monitors and reports to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers’ compensation claims.

Mark B. Kruse, D.C., of Metairie, was reappointed to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. Kruse is a chiropractor and the owner of Family Chiropractic Center. He will serve as a representative of the Chiropractic Association of Louisiana on the board.

Arielle M. Collins, Pharm.D., of Lafayette, was appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. Collins is a pharmacist with the Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital. She will serve as a representative of the 2nd Public Service Commission District.

Jerry J. Jones Jr., of Cloutierville, was appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council. Jones is a physical therapist and the co-owner of Guidroz Physical Therapy. He will serve as a representative of business on the board.

Source: Louisiana Governor’s Office