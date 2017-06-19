Texas-Based Cunningham Lindsey Names Daniel as U.S. COO

Cunningham Lindsey, a Dallas, Texas-based global loss adjusting and risk management services company, has appointed Larry “Dan” Daniel as chief operating officer (COO) of its U.S. loss adjusting business.

Daniel will provide strategic direction for U.S. operations to enhance service delivery and continual growth with a focus on the personal, commercial and high net worth personal lines. He will also provide operational leadership to additional business units including Vale Training and inTrust TPA services.

Prior to rejoining Cunningham Lindsey recently as senior vice president, Daniel served in numerous executive leadership and client-facing roles during his 20 years in the insurance claims industry.

He is based in Dallas and works closely with the Americas leadership team including Jim Buckley, president of Cunningham Lindsey U.S., and David Repinski, chief executive officer of Cunningham Lindsey, Americas.

Source: Cunningham Lindsey