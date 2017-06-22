January, Rupper and Sanders Join RHSB Insurance in Dallas

Dallas-based independent insurance broker RHSB has added Austin January, Dan Rupper and John Sanders as assistant vice presidents.

January, AVP employee benefits, is an experienced employee benefits consultant proficient in several functions of human capital management. Prior to joining RHSB, January spent time in the professional employer organization and employer services industries giving him a unique perspective on the healthcare industry. January calls on his experience and knowledge to ensure his clients receive unbiased consultation where results and service are the metrics for success.

Rupper, AVP commercial insurance, is an experienced sales executive from the oil and gas industry and medical sector. He holds FINRA certifications in Series 63 and Series 22 and is a licensed property and casualty lines agent. Rupper is focusing on risk management solutions for middle market companies both nationally and internationally.

Sanders, AVP commercial insurance is an experienced sales consultant, previously from the manufacturing sector with professional experience in corporate business travel and logistics. He is a licensed property and casualty lines agent who specializes in risk management and insurance solutions that help secure, customized coverage while at the same time collaborating to drive down coverage costs and exposures.

RHSB has been providing insurance solutions to companies, families and individuals for over 70 years. A member of Assurex Global, the privately held risk management, commercial insurance and employee benefits brokerage group, RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Source: RHSB