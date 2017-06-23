Texas Mutual Promotes Green-Hinojosa, Scott to VP Positions

Austin-based workers’ compensation insurance provider Texas Mutual Insurance Co. has promoted Amy Green-Hinojosa to vice president of the project management office and Nathan Scott to vice president of investments.

Green-Hinojosa joined Texas Mutual in 1995 in the premium audit department and has served in a variety of roles including premium audit processor, software support specialist, project leader and quality assurance manager. In her most recent role as information technology (IT) senior manager, her accomplishments included forming a formal Q&A testing department and leading the development of a standard Q&A testing methodology.

Over the past year, Green-Hinojosa also developed a project management and business process engineering community to establish a formal Project Management Office (PMO) to support Texas Mutual’s key initiatives.

Scott joined Texas Mutual in 1996 and has been a member of the investments team since 1999. Over the past two decades, he has served in a variety of positions including financial analyst, business analyst and investment analyst. His most recent role was as senior manager of investments.

During Scott’s time in investments, he managed the production of all accounting and reporting for the investment portfolio and managed multiple relationships related to the investment portfolio, while also allocating assets across various market sectors.

Source: Texas Mutual Insurance Co.