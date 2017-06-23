Watkins Insurance Group Expanding to Georgetown, Texas

Watkins Insurance Group announced it is expanding to Georgetown, Texas, and plans to build a new location in the city’s historic downtown.

The new building, to be located at 815 South Main Street, will be a two-story development that will house Watkins Insurance Group, as well as tenants.

The group says the structure will be a landmark building on one of the last undeveloped lots in Georgetown, about 30 miles north of Austin. Construction is scheduled to begin in Fall 2017.

Watkins Insurance Group is one of the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agencies in central Texas. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group was named a 2016 IIABA Best Practices agency.

The group currently has six locations throughout Texas including offices in Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler and Waco. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes.

Source: Watkins Insurance Group