The Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas (IIAAR) selected Columbus, Ohio-based State Auto Insurance Companies to receive the group’s Company of the Year award.

State Auto was presented with the award at the IIAAR’s 116th Annual Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

The Company of the Year Award is given to the company that has the best accessibility, underwriting friendliness, knowledgeable field representatives and competitive pricing.

Source: State Auto