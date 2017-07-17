Langlinais Joins Crystal & Company in Houston Risk Control Unit

Crystal & Company has hired Steven Langlinais as a director in its Risk Control department. He is based in Houston.

Langlinais will focus on analyzing clients’ workplaces and developing their safety management systems to control risk and help eliminate hazards. His main areas of expertise include oil/gas drilling, pipeline and refining, heavy construction, and lean manufacturing.

Langlinais has more than 20 years of experience working in quality-control, environmental and health and safety for both land and marine operations.

Prior to joining Crystal & Company, Langlinais worked for Lyondell Citgo Refining, Greene’s Energy Group, Knight Oil Tools and Honeywell Aerospace. He is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals, the American Industrial Hygiene Association and the National STEPS Network.

Source: Crystal & Company