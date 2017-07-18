Crystal & Company Names Price a Director Specialty Products Group

Sarah Price has been named a director in Houston-based Crystal & Company’s Specialty Products Group. She specializes in placing complex environmental insurance programs.

Price has 18 years of experience in partnering with public and private organizations to provide alternative solutions for existing environmental issues.

Prior to joining Crystal, she worked as vice president at Oxford Insurance Services where she served as the firm’s primary environmental resource. Before that, she was an environmental broker at Burns & Wilcox, as well as an environmental underwriter for both AIG and ACE.

A geologist, Price began her career as a consultant for the environmental industry. She has earned the Environmental Risk Management (ERM) designation.

Source: Crystal & Company