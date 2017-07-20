Texas Bill Would Change Workers’ Comp Medical Causation Report Law

A medical causation narrative report is one created by a doctor that explains a causal connection, if any, between a compensable workplace injury and the diagnoses or conditions specified in the insurance carrier’s plain language notice disputing the extent of the injured employee’s compensable injury.

A bill filed in the Texas House of Representatives would amend the state’s law relating to medical causation narrative reports created under the Texas Workers’ Compensation Act.

HB233, filed in the current special session of the legislature, would allow an injured employee who has received a plain language notice from the workers’ comp carrier that disputes the extent of the employee’s compensable injury to request a medical causation narrative report. The report may come from the treating doctor or a doctor to whom the treating doctor has previously referred the injured employee and who has treated the injured employee.

The bill specifies that an insurance carrier is responsible for reimbursement for one medical causation narrative report for each plain language notice that questions the employee’s injury.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Sept. 1

Source: Texas Legislature