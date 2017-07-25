Texas Seeks Applicants for Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Board

The Texas Department of Insurance is accepting applications through August 31 for the public member positions on the Texas Medical Liability Insurance Underwriting Association Board of Directors. The appointment is for one year.

The association is a self-supporting entity that provides medical liability insurance to health care providers who cannot get insurance on the open market. A public member of the board cannot be an officer, director, or employee of an entity regulated by TDI.

The board consists of one physician member appointed by the Texas Medical Association or a successor to that association; one hospital member appointed by the Texas Hospital Association, or a successor to that association; two public members; andfive members representing insurers elected by JUA members.

For more information about how to apply, visit TDI’s Boards and Committees page.