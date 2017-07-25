Team Work Ready Execs Sentenced in Federal Worker’s Comp Fraud Scheme

Two officials with Team Work Ready (TWR), with clinics in Texas and Louisiana, have been sentenced for defrauding the federal Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs and United States Postal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced.

TWR chief financial officer (CFO) Pamela Annette Rose, 55, CEO Jeffrey Eugene Rose Sr., 54, were sentenced to 120 months and 300 months, respectively, and ordered to pay millions in restitution.

Pamela Rose and Jeffrey Rose, along with VP of Operations Frankie Lee Sanders, 55, were convicted on Oct. 17, 2016, for submitting more than $9 million in false claims to the DOL – Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) for healthcare services that were never provided to federal workers suffering from work related injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Sanders is to be sentenced at a later date.

TWR had clinics in five states including Federal Work Ready in Houston, Alamo Work Ready in San Antonio and Bayou Work Ready in New Orleans, Louisiana. During the criminal trial, the jury heard testimony from 38 witnesses including former patients of TWR clinics, former employees of TWR clinics, various experts and special agents from the USPS-OIG and IRS-CI.

According to testimony, TWR submitted approximately $9.6 million in false and fraudulent claims from four of its clinics for physical therapy services that were not provided. The claims were submitted under the Federal Employees Compensation Act (FECA) health care benefit program which is administered by the DOL – OWCP.