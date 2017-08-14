Texas Insurance Industry to Welcome Lloyd’s Chairman at Lloyd’s Day Events

Specialist insurance market Lloyd’s of London will host Lloyd’s Day Texas to welcome Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown to the United States. The event will be held in Dallas on Oct. 4, 2017, and in Houston on Oct. 5, 2017. Those interested may attend one or both events.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with those in Lloyd’s market and the local insurance industry and meet with Lloyd’s senior personnel. Each event will begin with an educational session, followed by “Meet the Market” in the evening, where the famous Lloyd’s underwriting room will be recreated by syndicate underwriters in the market.

Lloyd’s Day Texas is open to all participants in the insurance industry.

Registration is available online, and should be completed by Aug. 25, 2017.