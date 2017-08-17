Louisiana Installing Barriers to Help Stem Fatal Highway Crashes

To help prevent fatal crashes more than 600 miles of cable barriers will be installed in highway medians across Louisiana through state and federal funding totaling more than $100 million.

KTBS-TV reports crews will begin installing the barriers for 41 miles on Interstate 49 in Caddo and DeSoto parishes this month and that a $1.3 million project was recently awarded to install barriers along 16 miles of Interstate 220 in Caddo and Bossier parishes.

The $5.1 million I-49 project should wrap up summer 2018 if weather permits, while the I-220 work should be complete in spring.

Erin Buchanan with the state Transportation and Development department says 13 people died in 12 fatal cross median crashes from January 2016 to July 2017.

