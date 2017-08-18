Liotta Named Chairman of Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission

Gov. Mary Fallin has named Mark Liotta as chairman of the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission.

Liotta, a former state representative from Tulsa, succeeds Robert Gilliland, whose term on the commission expires Aug. 25.

Liotta’s appointment as chairman takes effect Aug. 26. Appointed to the commission in 2015, he has completed two years of a six-year term; he was appointed by the governor on the recommendation of former House Speaker Jeff Hickman.

Liotta, of Sapulpa, was serving as chief deputy to the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners and as chairman of the Oklahoma Employees Insurance and Benefits Board, which used to be known as OSEEGIB, the Oklahoma State and Education Employees Group Insurance Board, when the governor appointed him to the Workers’ Compensation Commission in April 2015.

He gained his workers’ compensation experience working 18 years for MESA Products and MESA Corrosion Control, a Tulsa-based construction/manufacturing/technical services firm serving the pipeline and petroleum storage industry. Liotta worked in all aspects of the business, and managed the workers’ compensation and safety programs as its human resources manager.

He is chairman of the Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Council, and is a board member of the Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE).

Source: Oklahoma Governor’s Office