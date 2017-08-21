Seeman Holtz Acquires Agency Acquisitions LLC in Texas

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. has acquired Agency Acquisitions LLC, headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Agency Acquisitions specializes in trucking insurance. Seeman Holtz said the acquisition will add a niche service to its portfolio and broaden its client reach throughout Texas.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty remains focused on targeting high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth. With the addition of Agency Acquisitions, Seeman Holtz closed its 12th agency acquisition for 2017.

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Source: Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc.