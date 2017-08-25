Lash Named VP of CNA’s New Orleans, Nashville Branches

Chicago-based CNA has appointed Justin Lash as vice president of the company’s Nashville and New Orleans franches. In this role, He reports to Rob Huber, senior vice president and southern zone officer.

Lash has more than 14 years of insurance industry experience. He joined CNA in 2010, and has held several leadership roles at CNA, including middle market underwriter in Cincinnati, underwriting manager in Chicago, underwriting director for the Ohio branch and, most recently, assistant vice president and Kentucky branch production leader.

Lash began his career at The Hartford.

Source: CNA