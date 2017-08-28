CoreLogic: 52% of Houston Moderate, High Risk Properties not in Flood Zone

Irvine, Calif.-based CoreLogic has conducted an analysis for the flooding occurring as a result of Hurricane Harvey. This analysis shows that 52 percent of residential and commercial properties in the Houston metro are at “High” or “Moderate” risk of flooding, but are not in a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) as identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Properties within SFHA zones, categorized as Extreme or Very High Risk, require flood insurance if the property has a federally insured mortgage. Properties outside SFHA zones are not required to carry flood insurance. Table 1 shows the levels of flood risk* according to CoreLogic data for properties in seven metro areas likely to get severe rain and flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Table 2 shows only the total and percent of properties in the High and Moderate risk categories that are not in an SFHA and therefore not required to carry flood insurance. Table 1: Total Properties at Risk by Flood Risk Level Inside Special Flood Hazard Area Outside Special Flood Hazard Area Metro Area Total Properties Extreme Risk Very High Risk High Risk Moderate Risk Low Risk Very Low Risk Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos 701,325 7,233 15,628 52,622 74,451 66,110 485,281 Bay City 23,459 722 5,727 7,374 5,904 1,104 2,628 Beaumont-Port Arthur 194,610 1,990 19,774 39,096 67,090 19,531 47,129 College Station-Bryan 91,106 836 2,983 6,865 13,070 13,496 53,856 Corpus Christi 34,330 186 4,199 5,924 6,175 3,379 14,467 Houston-Sugarland-Baytown 2,340,343 57,077 211,851 494,983 715,202 287,098 574,132 Victoria 42,419 646 1,847 7,064 7,751 4,198 20,913 Source: CoreLogic August 2017 Table 2: Total Properties in the High/Moderate Risk Level Outside Special Flood Hazard Area Metro Area Total Properties Total Properties in High/Moderate Risk Percentage of Properties in High/Moderate Risk Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos 701,325 127,073 18% Bay City 23,459 13,278 57% Beaumont-Port Arthur 194,610 106,186 55% College Station-Bryan 91,106 19,935 22% Corpus Christi 34,330 12,099 35% Houston-Sugarland-Baytown 2,340,343 1,210,185 52% Victoria 42,419 14,815 35% *This current analysis does not include risk from storm surge or flash flooding. Source: CoreLogic August 2017