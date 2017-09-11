Louisianans Again Given More Time to Submit Flood Insurance Form

Louisiana residents who had damage from last summer’s widespread flooding have more time to submit the proof of loss form required for a flood insurance claim.

The deadline’s been extended until the end of the year.

FEMA says more than 29,600 claims have been filed with the National Flood Insurance Program from policyholders affected by the August 2016 floods. About 100 claims remain to be processed.

The proof of loss form — a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim — is part of the requirement for a flood claim to be processed.

Though policyholders had been told they had until Sept. 1 to submit them, the deadline was again extended until Dec. 31, the fifth such extension since the disaster.