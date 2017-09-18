Linhardt Named Regions Insurance’s State Exec for Arkansas, Texas

Regions Insurance, an affiliate of Regions Bank, has hired David Linhardt as state executive for Arkansas and Texas.

As state executive, Linhardt will oversee Regions Insurance operations in the Little Rock, Fayetteville and Fort Smith markets in Arkansas, and the firm’s Houston, Dallas, Texarkana and Waco markets in Texas. He is responsible for maintaining key industry and recruiting relationships, along with driving the enhancement and execution of the company’s long-term strategic initiatives within those states.

Linhardt succeeds Fred Stone who has transitioned to a business development role with Regions Insurance.

Linhardt brings more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry to his new role. Before joining Regions Insurance, Linhardt was with Travelers, CNA and most recently was regional vice president for The Hartford in Dallas. He began his insurance career as a property and casualty underwriting trainee at Kemper Insurance in 1989.

Linhardt is on the board of the Dallas chapter of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IIFC), is a member of the Independent Agents Association of Dallas, and is actively involved with the charitable organizations Feed the Children and The Vogel Alcove Foundation.

Regions Insurance serves customers across the country through a growing network of offices throughout the Southeast, Texas and Indiana.

Source: Regions Insurance