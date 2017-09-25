MarketScout in Dallas Creates $25M InsurTech Venture Fund

Dallas-based insurance exchange and MGA MarketScout announced it has launched MarketScout InsurTech (MIT), which will make investments in tech-enabled insurance distribution. The initial funding comes exclusively from MarketScout Corp., parent of MIT.

In the company’s announcement, MarketScout Founder and CEO Richard Kerr noted that MarketScout was founded in 2000 as a web-enabled insurance exchange. Since then, “we have learned a lot about how to successfully deploy technology in the insurance space. We will use that experience to help MIT evaluate startup InsurTech companies seeking capital, guidance, and support,” he said.

Kerr said MIT anticipates making 10 to 12 investments.

Source: MarketScout