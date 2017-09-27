Texas Sets Annual Workers’ Compensation Weekly Benefit Wage

The workers’ compensation state average weekly wage for dates of injury from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018, is set at $913.37, the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation announced.

The maximum weekly benefit rates for workers’ compensation income benefits is set at $913 and the minimum weekly benefit rate is set at $137 for that period.

The workers’ compensation state average weekly wage is equal to 88 percent of the average weekly wage in covered employment as computed each year by the Texas Workforce Commission.

A table showing maximum and minimum weekly benefit amounts for injuries that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 1991, is available on the Texas Department of Insurance website at http://www.tdi.texas.gov/wc/employee/maxminbens.html.

Source: Texas Department of Insurance – Division of Workers’ Compensation