Indiana’s American Inter-Fidelity Exchange OK’d to Sell Insurance in Arkansas

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr has granted a Certificate of Authority to an Indiana-based company to begin selling insurance products in Arkansas.

Kerr has approved American Inter-Fidelity Exchange of Merrillville, Indiana, to sell property/casualty (excluding workers’ compensation), and surety products. The company is a reciprocal insurer wherein all insured’s are members of the exchange, and is currently authorized to write business in ten states.

Primarily a writer of commercial auto business, the company holds an “A-” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company.

This is the 20th insurer approved to do business in Arkansas in 2017 and 55th overall since January 2015.

Source: Arkansas Insurance Department