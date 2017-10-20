Brown & Brown Acquires Louisiana Employee Benefits Firm

Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based Brown & Brown Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lapeyre, Staples & Robichaux, the companies announced.

Lapeyre, Staples and Robichaux, based in Houma, Louisiana, specializes in employee benefits insurance products and services.

Partners Chris Lapeyre, Ken Staples and Eldridge Robichaux have annual net revenues of approximately $2 million. They will continue to operate from their Houma location under the direction of Tommy Huval, regional president of Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance products and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration and other services.

Source: Brown & Brown