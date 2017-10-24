Alliant Employee Benefits Adds Williams as VP in Oklahoma City

Alliant Employee Benefits, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has hired 30-year industry veteran Brad Williams as a vice president in Oklahoma City.

Williams will work with medium-to-large-size organizations, providing strategic employee benefits solutions that reduce healthcare spending and improve performance.

Throughout his longstanding tenure in the employee benefits industry, Williams has worked with a diverse array of clients with a core focus on providing innovative solutions that reduce costs, enhance efficiencies, and strengthen organizational cohesion. Prior to joining Alliant, Williams was senior benefits strategist with one of the nation’s largest insurance and employee benefits consultants. He also has 12 years of experience as the founder and president of his own employee benefits firm.

Williams obtained his Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designation from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

