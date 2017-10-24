Ryan Specialty Group Acquiring Houston’s Oxford Insurance Services LLC

Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group LLC has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Oxford Insurance Services LLC (Oxford), a wholesale insurance brokerage headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oxford will become part of R-T Specialty LLC (RT Specialty), the wholesale brokerage unit of Ryan Specialty Group (RSG), and will enhance RT Specialty’s Houston office.

Oxford specializes in energy, construction, environmental, and other complementary markets. As a leader in the wholesale marketplace, Oxford provides best in class service to its clients and markets and thrives on finding viable alternatives for difficult-to-place insurance risks. Oxford’s influence in the market and exceptional reputation as a team of dedicated specialists has resulted in over a $1 billion in premiums placed since its inception.

In joining RT Specialty, Matt Galtney, president and CEO of Oxford, will become the president of RT Houston and will lead RT Specialty’s Energy Practice Group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: Ryan Specialty Group LLC