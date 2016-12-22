Kentucky Business Owner Gets Jail Time for Environmental Violations

A western Kentucky business owner will serve 90 days in jail for committing environmental violations during the demolition of the former Goodyear Tire plant in Madisonville.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says Timothy J. Smith’s company committed Clean Air Act violations during the demolition of the facility in 2014. His company, S&S Salvage, was seen conducting demolition activities where asbestos was later found to be present. None of the employees were wearing protective equipment and materials were being placed in open dumpsters.

Smith, of Providence, admitted in federal court in Bowling Green on Nov. 30 that he failed to follow regulations.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says Smith repeatedly disregarded federal guidelines during the demolition. Smith had twice before been involved in enforcement actions with Kentucky environmental officials involving demolition projects.

