83 Vehicles Broken Into on Christmas at Southwest Florida Hotels

Authorities in southwest Florida say they’re tracking down leads after 83 vehicles were broken into around several hotels early Christmas morning.

The News-Press reports that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating smashed windows and stolen property at four Estero hotels. Three of the hotels were located near the same Interstate 75 exit, while the fourth was located several miles away.

The burglaries kept more than a dozen deputies busy Christmas morning. Sheriff’s office spokesman Jeff Dektas encouraged residents and visitors to not leave valuables in their vehicles and to always secure their vehicles while traveling.

