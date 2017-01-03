Strong Storm Causes Property Damage, Power Outages in Pensacola, Florida

Authorities say about 30 homes show impacts from a storm with strong winds that swept through Pensacola, Fla., early Sunday.

Escambia County Public Information Officer Joy Tsubooka told the Pensacola News-Journal that no injuries were reported.

The county said Lipscomb Elementary School had been damaged. A park had to be closed because officials said debris across several of its fields made the area unsafe.

Some roads were closed because of debris or standing water. Gulf Power reported over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority issued a notice of a sanitary sewer overflow caused by a 15-minute loss of power from a lightning strike.

