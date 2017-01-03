6 Injured When Logging Truck Crashes Into South Carolina Auto Repair Shop

South Carolina investigators are sorting out why a logging truck plowed into a Greer auto repair shop, sending six people to the hospital and smashing 11 other vehicles.

The Greer Police Department says it happened Friday, and part of Highway 14 was closed for nearly seven hours until the destruction could be cleared away. Multiple media organizations reported emergency officials saying everyone injured was expected to recover after hospital treatment.

Police say two people had to be rescued from inside the logging truck after its cab burrowed completely inside the building used by Jimmy’s Garage. Several of the damaged cars were parked at the repair shop while others were plowed down by the runaway truck as it careened off the road.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.