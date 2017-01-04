Police in Savannah, Georgia Urge Vigilance After Rise of Business Burglaries in 2016

January 4, 2017

Police records show business owners in Savannah, Ga., reported a significant increase in burglaries during 2016.

Crime reports by Savannah-Chatham County police show 347 commercial burglaries were reported between last Jan. 1 and Dec. 24. That’s up 41 percent from the same period in 2015.

WTOC-TV reports Whit Campbell, the owner of Hawg Scooters, says crooks broke into his business three times within an eight month period. He says installing surveillance and security equipment cost him $1,200.

Savannah police haven’t singled out any one reason for the spike in commercial burglaries. But Marvin Williams, a crime prevention officer in the department, says thieves are more likely to target businesses they perceive as vulnerable. He urged shop owners to form a buddy system and help each other keep watch.

