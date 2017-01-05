Man Charged in 14 Alabama Home Burglaries

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with 14 home burglaries in south Alabama.

Al.com reports that Mobile police say William Rotter was taken into custody Dec. 22 and charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary.

Early that morning, police say officers responded to the scene for a report of stolen property. When police arrested Rotter they said he was in possession of stolen property from 14 different residential burglaries in the Mobile area.

It’s unclear whether Rotter has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.