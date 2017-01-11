Tennessee School Bus Driver Evacuates Students Before Bus Bursts Into Flames

No students were injured when a Tennessee school bus burst into flames shortly after its driver noticed smoke and unloaded 29 children on board.

Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell says that at about 7 a.m. Monday, the driver heard a pop from the back of a bus carrying students from elementary through high school. He smelled and saw smoke, and pulled over.

Bell says the driver moved students away from the bus and called authorities. Students waited 17 minutes for another bus to pick them up.

By the time the fire department arrived around 20 to 30 minutes later, the bus was completely consumed in flames.

Bell says officials believe a brake overheated or locked up, began melting the tire and slowly started the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

