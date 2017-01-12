Acentria Insurance Acquires Huff Insurance Agency of Southwest Florida

Acentria Insurance has finalized itd merger with Huff Insurance Agency of Southwest Florida, LLC. Established in 1979, Huff Insurance Agency specializes in personal and business insurance and will continue to operate under their existing corporation name with the same team members.

Jason Huff, owner of Huff Insurance Agency, said the strategic and joint partnership will accomplish a number of key goals and shared outcomes between Huff Insurance Agency and Acentria Insurance and will include a broader range of both personal and commercial products and services for Huff Insurance customers.

Huff Insurance Agency of Southwest Florida operates out of two Southwest Florida locations: Fort Myers and Sanibel.

Acentria Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency working with several national and regional carriers. The company offers a complete range of protection for both individual and businesses. Headquartere in Destin, Fla., Acentria has over 20 offices across the state and Southeast region.