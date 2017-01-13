Nashville Schools to Study Adding Seat Belts to School Buses

Nashville public school officials are going to study whether it’s practical to put seat belts on their school buses.

The Tennessean reports that the Metro Nashville school board voted unanimously Tuesday night for Director of Schools Shawn Joseph to look into the feasibility of such a move.

The vote came less than two months after six children were killed and dozens of others injured in a school bus crash in Chattanooga.

School officials said in December that seats belts would cost an additional $12,000 per new bus.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s top official has said since 2015 that three-point lap shoulder belts should be in buses, but the agency has stopped short of enforcement.

