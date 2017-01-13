University of Alabama Hospital Employee Admits to Stealing $1.1M Over 9 Years

A woman whose job it was to make change for cashiers at UAB Hospital dining areas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after she was accused of stealing $1.1 million.

Al.com reports that Kyejuana Avery was also ordered by a federal judge Tuesday to pay restitution to UAB. The amount of restitution was not listed in court records.

Avery had entered into a plea agreement after she was charged last summer with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Records show Avery was employed as a financial account representative at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Hospital Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Avery admitted to the FBI that she began taking cash from the cash room in 2008 – usually taking no more than $900 at a time.

