Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Urges Passage of Fire District Bill

A bill making its way through the Mississippi State Legislature that could change the way fire districts in the state are drawn is being praised by Mississippi’s insurance chief.

House Bill 469 would amend Section 19-5-167 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 and grant authorization to county board of supervisors to dissolve, redefine or reconfigure fire protection districts. The board would be tasked with ensuring “the most appropriate and efficient fire protection for the county’s citizens,” according to the bill’s text.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said the enactment of the legislation would be beneficial to state homeowners because it would allow supervisors to reconfigure, change or move district lines to ensure that homes are located where they can take full advantage of existing fire protection, which can lead to lower insurance rates.

“Giving the county board of supervisors this authority helps provide the most appropriate and efficient fire protection coverage for the citizens of their counties,” Chaney said in a statement.

The bill was authored by Rep. Brad Touchstone, District 101, Lamar County.

Touchstone told local news station WDAM that giving the county supervisors the ability to adjust fire district lines so homeowners can have their insurance rated based on the nearest fire station.

“We have a lot of people in this state who live within five miles of a fire station, but that station happens to be in a separate fire protection district,” Touchstone told the news station. “So rather than building fire stations to match current boundaries, we are going to be able to move the boundaries to best situate the fire stations.”

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed the bill on Jan. 11 and it was sent to the Senate on Jan. 13 where it awaits a vote by state senators.

“I commend the House for making House Bill 469 one of the first general bills passed this session, and for recognizing how important it is to quickly address issues that will help reduce homeowner insurance premium rates,” Chaney said.

If passed by both houses the change would take effect on July 1, 2017.