Alliant Americas Taps Young to Continue Southeast Growth

Ted Young has joined Alliant as senior vice president within the company’s Alliant Americas middle market division. The Georgia-based Young will facilitate Alliant’s continued expansion throughout the Southeast while servicing a diverse base of clients.

Bob Bennetsen, executive vice president and senior managing director, Alliant Americas, said the company is continuing to expand its reach and influence throughout Georgia and the greater Southeast and Young will assist in these efforts.

Young’s experience includes technology, media, and communications, as well as more than two decades of experience originating and managing client relationships across a range of other industries, including publishing, manufacturing, aviation services, higher education, and public entities.

Prior to joining Alliant, Young was senior vice president and Southeast Communications, Media, and Technology Practice leader with a global insurance brokerage firm. He also has experience on the client side of the business as a corporate risk manager.

Young holds a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

Alliant Americas provides midsized businesses with targeted insurance, risk management, and consulting services.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.