Alliant Adds Beachem to Lead Continued Expansion in the Southeast

Alliant has tapped Georgia-based Wade Beacham, vice president within the company’s Alliant Americas division, to facilitate Alliant’s continued regional expansion.

In addition to his expertise with transactional risks, Beacham has more than 16 years of experience originating and managing client relationships across a range of other industries, including manufacturing, energy, technology, real estate, aviation services, and public entities.

Prior to joining Alliant, Beacham was vice president with a global insurance brokerage firm. He also has experience with oil and gas risks, serving clients in the energy sector for more than seven years.

Beacham holds a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. He can be reached in the Alpharetta, Ga. office of Alliant.

Alliant Americas provides midsized businesses with insurance, risk management, and consulting services. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.