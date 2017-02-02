Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Promotes Whitten to Claims Supervisor

Brentwood Services Administrators (BSA), headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has promoted Lisa Whitten to claims supervisor in the Brentwood office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of BSA.

Whitten is responsible for providing guidance and supervision for claims adjusters and support

personnel. She assists in maintaining client satisfaction and resolving issues while reporting to Mark Sparks, senior vice president, claims.

Whitten joined BSA in May 2012 as a senior claim representative.

Whitten has over 30 years of multi-state experience in the workers’ compensation claims industry, as well as 25 years of management experience. Prior to her employment with BSA, she was a first response coordinator for Future Care, in New York.

Whitten attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for four years, studying criminal justice. In addition, she obtained certification in civil and criminal law from the National Center for Paralegal in Atlanta. She holds an Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.

BSA provides claims management and loss control services to employers and employer associations with self-insured and large deductible programs for workers’ compensation and other casualty lines throughout the contiguous 48 states. BSA also provides underwriting, policy management and accounting services to association-sponsored pools and mutual insurance companies.