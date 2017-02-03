Alliant Insurance Services Names Moody as SVP in Georgia Office

Alliant Insurance Services, a nationwide specialty insurance brokerage firm, has added Griff Moody to its Construction Services Group as senior vice president. Moody will provide insurance and surety risk advisory services to construction clients across the country. He will be based in the Alpharetta, Ga., office, servicing the greater Atlanta area.

Moody has more than 30 years of risk management experience as an established risk advisor for construction clients, as well as extensive experience in underwriting, management, and brokering of some of the largest and most complex surety and insurance programs.

Prior to joining Alliant, Moody was a managing director at a global broker and had responsibility for surety, contractor default insurance, and practice programs for property and casualty lines, as well as controlled insurance programs.

Moody holds a bachelor’s degree in risk management from the University of Georgia and is a member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), and Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.