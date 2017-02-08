Greene & Associates Opens Office in Florida; Adds Fuchs to Underwriting Team

Underwriting manager and wholesale broker in Greene & Associates, based in East Aurora, N.Y., has opened its an office in Bradenton, Fla., and hired Don Fuchs to its underwriting team.

Fuchs has more than 35 years of underwriting experience to the Greene team, spending the last 25 years owning and operating McKell Risk.

Fuchs is a graduate of West Virginia University. He also previously worked for AIG and Continental Insurance in New York City.

The opening of an office in Florida will be Greene’s first venture outside of the Northeastern United States after opening a second location in Glastonbury, Conn., in 2016. In operation since 1986, Greene & Associates specializes in the umbrella and excess liability market sector. The firm currently writes business in 49 states and the District of Columbia.