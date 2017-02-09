The Villages Insurance in Florida Hires Ingram as Personal Lines Advisor

The Villages Insurance of Florida has added Dana Ingram to its Southern Trace location. Ingram will be one of two certified Personal Lines Advisors at this location, specializing in home, auto and golf car policies.

Ingram has worked in the insurance industry for over 15 years. Formerly with Allstate Insurance of Ocala, Fla., Ingram joined The Villages Insurance (TVIP) Team in December 2016.

The Villages Insurance has eight locations and provides insurance and risk management to over 40,000 families and businesses in and around The Villages community.