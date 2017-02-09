Mississippi Mayor Wants City Workers Handling Money to Take Polygraphs

Vicksburg, Miss., Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he wants all city workers who handle money to be required to take polygraph tests.

Flaggs told The Vicksburg Post that “taxpayers need to know we’re not losing their money.” He brought up the idea Monday, as he and city aldermen discussed hiring a certified public accountant to audit the court services department because of allegations that money was mishandled.

That department processes cases for the city’s Municipal Court and collects fines for traffic and misdemeanor offenses.

Flaggs said he would like to see polygraph tests administered randomly “like a drug test.” He said he’s asked the city attorney to research a new polygraph policy.

