School Bus, SUV Collision in North Carolina Kills 1

Officials in Catawba County say one person was killed when an SUV collided with a school bus.

Local media outlets report the Catawba County Schools said a driver, a monitor and three students were on the bus at the time of the accident Friday. Emergency personnel treated them at the scene, and initial reports say there appeared to be no serious injuries to the bus passengers.

The identity of the SUV driver hasn’t been released so far.

