At Least 7 Injured by Confirmed Tornado in Southeast Georgia

Experts have confirmed a tornado plowed through two southeast Georgia counties where mobile homes were destroyed and several people were injured.

The National Weather Service reported Friday a survey team found a tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph traveled more than 10 miles through Bulloch and Effingham counties before dawn Thursday.

Emergency officials in Bulloch County said seven people were injured and three homes destroyed in the rural community of Stilson about 15 miles southeast of Statesboro. No one was killed.

The weather service said the twister then traveled across the Ogeechee River into Effingham County, where it snapped hundreds of trees – some of which fell onto cars and homes.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.