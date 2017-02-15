North Carolina Appoints Taylor Assistant Fire Marshal

The North Carolina Department of Insurance has appointed Brian Taylor as Assistant Fire Marshal for the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, according to an announcement from Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey.

Taylor has been Fire Marshal for the City of Albemarle since 2000 and has been a firefighter for the city since 1992.

“Fire Marshal Taylor has the diverse experience that is required to run OSFM and manage the broad scope of work that we do.” said Causey.

As Fire Marshal for Albemarle, Taylor has overseen permits and building inspections, fire inspections and enforcement, emergency management, fire and arson investigations, and public fire and life safety education, including the coordination of Safe Kids Stanly County.

Taylor is a member of the North Carolina Firefighters Association, North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, North Carolina Fire Marshals Association, North Carolina International Association of Arson Investigation, and the Western North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Educators Association.