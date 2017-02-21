CNA Taps Haas to Lead Florida Branch

CNA has appointed David Haas as vice president of the company’s Florida branch, effective Feb. 23, 2017.

In this role, Haas will lead the Florida branch and grow its relationships with producers, accelerate CNA’s market presence and continue to shape its portfolio. He will report to Rob Huber, senior vice president and Southern Zone officer.

Haas most recently served as managing director, State of Florida, for AIG. In this role, Haas was responsible for the execution of the sales strategy and management of the sales professionals in the state. As part of that role, he was also responsible for the oversight and management of the North and South Carolina territories.

Haas has also served in various other underwriting capacities at AIG, including Regional Underwriting manager for AIG Environmental and Senior Underwriter for AIG Risk Management.

Haas holds a business administration degree from Georgia State University.

CNA’s insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA’s services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration.