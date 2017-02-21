Homeowners in South Carolina County Seek Buyout of Flooded Property

More than two dozen Lexington County, S.C., residents are ready to sell their homes rather than repair the flood damage.

The State newspaper reported that 28 homeowners are asking county officials to buy and demolish the homes as part of an effort to reduce future damage in flood-prone areas.

Consultant Erich Chatham told the county council Feb. 14 that no sales offers have been made yet, but those may start in a few weeks.

More applications for buyouts are expected.

County leaders have set aside $10 million to acquire about 65 homes. The plan is part of recovery efforts from floods after record rain in October 2015.

Four neighborhoods in the Irmo area and one in Cayce were hardest hit by that flooding.

