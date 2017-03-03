Integro Appoints Atlanta-Based Price to Lead Global Sport Team

International broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers has promoted Mike Price to lead its global Sport team.

The Atlanta-based Price will lead strategy and continued development of the sport division, and work closely with the management teams in North America and the UK to build on the practice.

The sport team is part of the firm’s international Entertainment & Sport practice, and Price will report to Integro’s global Entertainment & Sport practice leader Neil Clayton in London.

Price was formerly chief executive of ESIX, a company he founded in 1994 to serve the specialized risk management and insurance needs of amateur and professional sports organizations, athletes, leagues, teams, foundations, venues and associations. Mike’s client roster has grown to include a number of sports organizations, foundations, national governing bodies, associations, teams and venues. Integro acquired ESIX in December 2015.

Integro’s Entertainment and Sport Practice designs insurance programs that are responsive to the emerging and complex needs of athletes, national and international organizations and federations, helping anyone engaged in athletic competition.